MARKET WATCH: TIME OUT SKATING + NEW VENDORS AT BOSTON PUBLIC MARKET

Time Out skating + New vendors at BPM

There’s no shortage of spots to glide and imbibe around Boston, and the Après Skate Bar at the Rink at 401 Park at Time Out Market is among the most promising this season. If you think the name of the place is a mouthful, just wait until you see what they’re trying to feed you: “hot cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages,” a “curated mix of wintery beers from local New England breweries,” “Eastern Standard Provision Co.’s artisanal signature soft pretzel bites and gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle,” and of course all the regular goodies found there. The rink will be open ’til March, which is great until you realize it will be freezing out for that long.

Also, congrats and welcome to the four new vendors at our beloved Boston Public Market:

Rootastes . “Seasonal, design-your-own bowls featuring greens, grains, proteins, and delicious, hearty vegetable sides and sauces.”

Seven Hills Pasta Co . "A variety of handmade pastas, including fusilli, rigatoni, and Sardinian gnocchi, using just flour, water and pasta machines imported from Italy."

Perillas . "A made-from-scratch Korean kitchen specializing in bibimbap, and focused on making this regional cuisine accessible to a wider audience through founder James Choi's fast-casual approach."

American Stonecraft / HOPe Unlimited: "House of Possibilities (HOPe) will operate two spaces: HOPe Unlimited features products by artisans with disabilities from across the country. American Stonecraft creates food slabs, cooking stones, coasters, trivets, bowls, and custom engraving using New England sourced stone.

