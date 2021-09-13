Dig Bos

MASSBIKE HOSTS BAY STATE BIKE MONTH ALL SEPTEMBER

Photo by Leslie Jones via Boston Public Library

“Advocates across the state are celebrating “Rolling Together Again” by hosting bike-friendly events and participating in bicycle challenges.”

The basics, from our friends at MassBike:

  • Bay State Bike Month is a statewide month-long celebration of bicycling

  • Bike-Friendly events across the state can be found at www.BayStateBikeMonth.org

  • The MassCommute Bicycle Challenge will be held September 19th-26th

The details:

MassBike has joined forces with MassCommute to bring statewide bicycle programming and challenges to celebrate bicycling of all kinds during Bay State Bike Month. All month long, bicycling advocates across the state are celebrating “Rolling Together Again” by hosting bike-friendly events and participating in bicycle challenges. A list of events on the Bay State Bike Month calendar can be found on the Bay State Bike Month website, www.BayStateBikeMonth.org, and everyone is encouraged to add their own bikey events.

The signature event is the MassCommute Bicycle Challenge (MCBC) happening the week of September 19th-26th, where bicyclists across the state are encouraged to track their bicycle trips for a chance to win daily prizes. Riders can join the challenge either through their employer’s Transportation Management Association (TMA) or with MassBike’s “Love to Ride” platform. Whether you’re taking one trip, or heading out every day, you’ll be entered for a chance to win prizes, so visit this page to sign up for the 2021 MassCommute Bicycle Challenge to sign up at baystatebikemonth.org/2021_mcbc

 

Dig Staff means this article was a collaborative effort. Teamwork, as we like to call it.

