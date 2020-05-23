NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 5.23.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Live Music Lands in Parking Lots in Mid-Pandemic New England
May 23, 2020
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 91,662
The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis
Massachusetts Reopens Too Soon! Read on:
A PANDEMIC PRIMER HEADING INTO GOV. BAKER’S REOPENING ANNOUNCEMENT
HERE’S WHAT PHASE 1 OF REOPENING WILL LOOK LIKE IN MASSACHUSETTS
REOPENING PLAN IS THE LATEST REMINDER OF WHOSE LIVES ARE MOST VALUED
IT’S RISKY TO REOPEN PLACES OF WORSHIP, WHETHER MASS ALLOWS IT OR NOT
YES, RECREATIONAL DISPENSARIES WILL REOPEN IN MASS. WITH RESTRICTIONS.
REMOTE JUSTICE: ON TRIAL IN ZOOM COURT DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
WORKER SAFETY GROUP GIVES GOV. BAKER’S REOPENING PLAN FAILING GRADES
ARLINGTON PARENTS CALL OUT SCHOOL COMMITTEE CANDIDATE, NOTE RACIAL DISPARITIES
QUARANTINED WITH THE ENEMY: INCREASED CHALLENGES FOR VICTIMS, ADVOCATES
DEATH THREAT AGAINST MASS POLITICIAN IS A BAD SIGN
LIVE MUSIC LANDS IN PARKING LOTS, ON CURBS IN MID-PANDEMIC NEW ENGLAND
COVID-19 STREAMS: HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT ARTISTS BY SIMPLY PUSHING PLAY
SHELTER WORKERS ADJUST TO KEEP THEIR OWN FAMILIES SAFE FROM COVID-19
Curated Coronavirus Links
Bloomberg
California Defeats Church’s Challenge to Stay-at-Home Order
