NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 5.23.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Live Music Lands in Parking Lots in Mid-Pandemic New England

May 23, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 91,662

A PANDEMIC PRIMER HEADING INTO GOV. BAKER’S REOPENING ANNOUNCEMENT

HERE’S WHAT PHASE 1 OF REOPENING WILL LOOK LIKE IN MASSACHUSETTS

REOPENING PLAN IS THE LATEST REMINDER OF WHOSE LIVES ARE MOST VALUED

IT’S RISKY TO REOPEN PLACES OF WORSHIP, WHETHER MASS ALLOWS IT OR NOT

YES, RECREATIONAL DISPENSARIES WILL REOPEN IN MASS. WITH RESTRICTIONS.

REMOTE JUSTICE: ON TRIAL IN ZOOM COURT DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

WORKER SAFETY GROUP GIVES GOV. BAKER’S REOPENING PLAN FAILING GRADES

ARLINGTON PARENTS CALL OUT SCHOOL COMMITTEE CANDIDATE, NOTE RACIAL DISPARITIES

QUARANTINED WITH THE ENEMY: INCREASED CHALLENGES FOR VICTIMS, ADVOCATES

DEATH THREAT AGAINST MASS POLITICIAN IS A BAD SIGN

LIVE MUSIC LANDS IN PARKING LOTS, ON CURBS IN MID-PANDEMIC NEW ENGLAND

COVID-19 STREAMS: HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT ARTISTS BY SIMPLY PUSHING PLAY

SHELTER WORKERS ADJUST TO KEEP THEIR OWN FAMILIES SAFE FROM COVID-19

