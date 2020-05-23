DigBoston

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 5.23.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Live Music Lands in Parking Lots in Mid-Pandemic New England

May 23, 2020

 

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 91,662

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

Massachusetts Reopens Too Soon! Read on:

A PANDEMIC PRIMER HEADING INTO GOV. BAKER’S REOPENING ANNOUNCEMENT

https://digboston.com/a-pandemic-primer-heading-into-gov-bakers-reopening-announcement/

HERE’S WHAT PHASE 1 OF REOPENING WILL LOOK LIKE IN MASSACHUSETTS

https://digboston.com/heres-what-phase-1-of-reopening-will-look-like-in-massachusetts/

REOPENING PLAN IS THE LATEST REMINDER OF WHOSE LIVES ARE MOST VALUED

https://digboston.com/reopening-plan-is-the-latest-reminder-of-whose-lives-are-most-valued/

IT’S RISKY TO REOPEN PLACES OF WORSHIP, WHETHER MASS ALLOWS IT OR NOT

https://digboston.com/its-risky-to-reopen-places-of-worship-whether-mass-allows-it-or-not/

YES, RECREATIONAL DISPENSARIES WILL REOPEN IN MASS. WITH RESTRICTIONS.

https://digboston.com/yes-recreational-dispensaries-will-reopen-in-mass-with-restrictions/

REMOTE JUSTICE: ON TRIAL IN ZOOM COURT DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/remote-justice-on-trial-in-zoom-court-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/

WORKER SAFETY GROUP GIVES GOV. BAKER’S REOPENING PLAN FAILING GRADES

https://digboston.com/worker-safety-group-gives-gov-bakers-reopening-plan-failing-grades/

ARLINGTON PARENTS CALL OUT SCHOOL COMMITTEE CANDIDATE, NOTE RACIAL DISPARITIES

https://digboston.com/arlington-parents-call-out-school-committee-candidate-note-racial-disparities/

QUARANTINED WITH THE ENEMY: INCREASED CHALLENGES FOR VICTIMS, ADVOCATES
https://digboston.com/quarantined-with-the-enemy-increased-challenges-for-victims-advocates/

DEATH THREAT AGAINST MASS POLITICIAN IS A BAD SIGN

https://digboston.com/death-threat-against-mass-politician-is-a-bad-sign/

LIVE MUSIC LANDS IN PARKING LOTS, ON CURBS IN MID-PANDEMIC NEW ENGLAND

https://digboston.com/live-music-lands-in-parking-lots-on-curbs-in-mid-pandemic-new-england/

COVID-19 STREAMS: HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT ARTISTS BY SIMPLY PUSHING PLAY

https://digboston.com/covid-19-streams-how-you-can-support-artists-by-simply-pushing-play/

SHELTER WORKERS ADJUST TO KEEP THEIR OWN FAMILIES SAFE FROM COVID-19

https://digboston.com/shelter-workers-adjust-to-keep-their-own-families-safe-from-covid-19/

Curated Coronavirus Links

 

Bloomberg

California Defeats Church’s Challenge to Stay-at-Home Order

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-23/california-defeats-church-s-challenge-to-stay-at-home-order

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

