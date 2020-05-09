DigBoston

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 5.9.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

A Mass state prisoner’s pandemic diary

May 9, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 76,743

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

RANGE OF VOICES TESTIFY TO OPEN CANNABIS DISPENSARIES DURING PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/range-of-voices-testify-to-open-cannabis-dispensaries-during-pandemic/

TEACHERS AND CITY YEAR TEAM UP TO MANAGE VIRTUAL CLASSROOM CHALLENGES

https://digboston.com/teachers-and-city-year-team-up-to-manage-virtual-classroom-challenges/

MASKHOLES: HOW NOT TO COVER YOUR FACE IN A PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/maskholes-how-not-to-cover-your-face-in-a-pandemic-1a/

THE NEW FACE OF DIRECT ACTION IN MASS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/the-new-face-of-direct-action-in-mass-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/

COVID-19 STREAMS: SIX FEET APART SESSIONS, BLUE FEST & MUCH MORE

https://digboston.com/covid-19-streams-six-feet-apart-sessions-blue-fest-much-more/

CUPCAKES AND CORONAVIRUS: A MASS STATE PRISONER’S PANDEMIC DIARY

https://digboston.com/cupcakes-and-coronavirus-a-mass-state-prisoners-pandemic-diary/

SILVER DINING PLAYBOOK: KEEPING FAMILY MEALS ALIVE DURING THE PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/silver-dining-playbook-keeping-family-meals-alive-during-the-pandemic/

COLLEGE STUDENTS, NOW HOME, STILL STRUGGLING WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

https://digboston.com/college-students-now-home-still-struggling-with-mental-health-issues/

WHAT LOVE OF OUR NEIGHBORS LOOKS LIKE IN THE AGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

https://digboston.com/what-love-of-our-neighbors-looks-like-in-the-age-of-the-coronavirus/

BILLY BRAGG TALKS LIVESTREAMING AHEAD OF BIG ONLINE MOTHER’S DAY SHOW
https://digboston.com/billy-bragg-talks-livestreaming-ahead-of-big-online-mothers-day-show/

DISPENSARY WORKERS NOTE UNSAFE CONDITIONS DURING PANDEMIC AND ALWAYS

https://digboston.com/dispensary-workers-note-unsafe-conditions-during-pandemic-and-always/

CURATORS, CREATIVES AIM TO INDIVIDUALIZE ART IN THE NEW VIRTUAL AGE

https://digboston.com/curators-creatives-aim-to-individualize-art-in-the-new-virtual-age/

Curated Coronavirus Links

The Guardian

Revealed: major anti-lockdown group’s links to America’s far right

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/08/lockdown-groups-far-right-links-coronavirus-protests-american-revolution

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

