Patio Alert: Café Sauvage In Back Bay Now Serving Beer, Wine, Some Spirits

“New liquor license, new patio, new hours”

Anyone who has ever run or worked in a small restaurant knows what a pain in the chest it is to get a license to serve beer, wine, and/or liquor. Let’s just say there is a lot of ass-kissing and trips to City Hall involved.

So congrats to Café Sauvage on Mass Ave in Back Bay for scoring a limited but nevertheless notable license that will allow them to serve “wines, beers, and select spirits.” It came “after nearly a year of efforts,” their team wrote in a media release.

“We couldn’t have done this without the assistance of our neighbors, family, and friends,” co-owner Anaïs Lambert said. “They wrote letters, raised money, and helped make this liquor license possible.”

It’s a welcome addition to the area, which is on the mend post-COVID but still has too many vacant storefronts for the heart of Boston, the nexus every tourist passes through. More from their crew about the inevitable and exciting menu update below …

Like Café Sauvage itself, the restaurant’s tiny wine by the glass list illustrates that good things really do come in small packages. There’s a duet of sparkling Methode Champenoise wines (white and rose) from Gruet Winery in New Mexico. Three reds and four whites, including a 2020 Minho Nortico Alvarinho, a refreshing vinho verde from Portugal, a Famille Baron-Foucher Sancerre, Loire, and a beety 2019 Chateau du Petit Thuars Les Georges Chinon from France. In addition to two rosè selections, Café Sauvage offers the summertime’s hottest wine—an orange-colored Pleiades Roditis from Papras Bio Wines in Greece—it’s as pretty to look at as it’s delightfully citrus-spicy to sip.

Also, Café Sauvage “has been approved for a patio where patrons can soak in the sun and the bustling neighborhood scene along with the gorgeous views of the Back Bay.”

And “with the new liquor license comes new extended hours.”

Add it to the list of patios to hit this summer.