Spoil Yourself: An Evening With Gianluca Bisol

Looking to really spoil yourself or someone special rotten this month? We recommend this liquid adventure which just showed up in our inbox. Dig this:

On Tuesday, April 26th at 6:15pm, James Beard Award-winning chef Karen Akunowicz is hosting “An Evening with Gianluca Bisol,” the restaurant’s first curated wine dinner, at Bar Volpe.

The four-course dinner will be hosted by Chef Akunowicz in partnership with Wilson Daniels, a family-owned marketing and sales firm representing some of the world’s most distinctive wines and spirits, and will offer a dinner menu paired with wines and prosecco from Bisol Winery, whose winemaking tradition spans 500 years and offers organically farmed and internationally recognized Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG crus from winemaker Gianluca Bisol

Among other specialties, guests will be able to enjoy dishes such Fritti Misti and Insalata di Radicchio paired with 2020 Bisol “Jeio” Prosecco Rosé DOC, Fazzoletti al Marsala and Ravioli alla Norma with 2020 Bisol “Crede” Prosecco Superiore DOCG, and Bistecca alla Griglia and Cime di Rapa with 2018 Maeli “Infinito” Colli Euganei DOC.

Tickets are $139 and can be purchased on Resy.

Bar Volpe, 170 W. Broadway, Boston. barvolpe.com