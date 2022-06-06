Dig This: Bistro Du Midi Tour De Rosé All Summer Long

“Boston’s only French bistro overlooking the Public Garden gives guests a new reason to drink rosé”
Since you’re treating yourself this season:
WHO: Bistro du Midi is tickled pink to launch the Tour de Rosé to celebrate summer in Boston.
WHAT: Starting on June 3 and running through the month of September, there is a whole new reason to soak in the season at Boston’s only French bistro overlooking the Public Gardens. Executive Chef & Partner Robert Sisca and Sommelier Andrew Thompson are giving guests a whole new reason to drink pink with the Tour de Rosé, the perfect pairing to Bistro du Midi’s garden side patio and street level bistro.
Each month of the Tour de Rosé programming will showcase featured wines from France, USA, and Italy and will commence with a surprise collection of the Bistro team’s favorite selections from the season. Chef & Partner Robert Sisca and the Bistro team will also be offering seasonal small plates such as Ora King Salmon Rilettes (smoked and cured salmon, crème fraiche, chives, sea salt, crostini) and Soft Shell Crab (chorizo, rhubarb, spring peas, pea tendrils, saffron) to accompany the rosé selections. The following monthly features will be available by the glass, half glass and bottle:
June: Rosé Francaise
Terres Dorees Beaujolais Rosé
Chateau Sainte Marguerite Rosé-Provence
July: USA all Day!
Gail Doris Rosé-Sonoma
Bedrock Ode to Lulu Rosé-California
August: Vin Italien Nord et Sud
La Spinetta-Tuscany
Masseria Li Veli Sussumenelo-Puglia
September: Victory Lap
A surprise collection of the Bistro du Midi team’s favorite rosés from the season
