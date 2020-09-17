BOSTON BETTER BEER BUREAU: SUMMER LOVE IPA

Dig Bos

Summer Love IPA

Victory Brewing Company (Downington, PA)

First of all, this beer smells good. Phenomenal even.

Wash your hands, then stick your pinky up your nose like you’re getting a COVID test; now remove it like a grenade clip and stick your schnoz right in the hole. You’ll inhale a passage full of crispy haze, a subtle juicy moment of perfection that matches the gorgeous can that it comes in, as well as the easy but memorable aftertaste.

And while we don’t often bring price into the picture, it’s worth mentioning that we have seen six-packs of this 5.5% ABV gem for $9.99.

Talk about an affordable day.

