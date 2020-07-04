NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 7.4.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

SJC decision says if you can’t pay rent, you can’t fight foreclosure

July 4, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 109,838

FORGET PHASE 4. IN MASS, PHASE 2 IS THE NEW NORMAL FOR RESTAURANTS.

FEED THE PEOPLE: HELPING COMMUNITIES, HOSPITALITY WORKERS, AND FAMILIES

EYES ON THE PIES: BOSTON PIZZA WARRIORS SPREAD LOVE, MOZZARELLA

THE STRANGEST DINING ISSUE EVER

RESTAURANT COVERAGE IN MASS IN THE WAKE OF THE TANTRUM GOURMET

NIGEL HALL ON THE NEW LETTUCE ALBUM, HIS GO-GO ROOTS, AND THE CURRENT PROTESTS

PHOTO RECAP: WHITE NATIONALISTS BACK THE BLUE IN BOSTON

MEMO REQUIRING SOME STUDENTS TO RETURN TO CAMPUS IN FALL SPARKS OUTCRY

SJC DECISION SAYS IF YOU CAN’T PAY RENT, YOU CAN’T FIGHT FORECLOSURE

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA CELLIST DROPS BOSTON FLICK SUPERCUT AS JULY 4 GIFT TO MASS

WHAT ARE WE MISSING? A PANEL ABOUT MEDIA COVERAGE OF POLICE VIOLENCE

WHAT, TO BLACK AMERICA, IS THIS 4TH OF JULY?

NPR

Coronavirus FAQs: Is It Safe To Dine Indoors — Or Outdoors?

https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/07/02/886808733/coronavirus-faqs-is-it-safe-to-dine-indoors-or-outdoors

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.