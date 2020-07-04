DigBoston

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 7.4.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Written by Filed Under: COVID, NEWS+OPINIONS, Update

NOTES FROM THE CORONAVIRUS image

 

SJC decision says if you can’t pay rent, you can’t fight foreclosure

Send news tips to [email protected]

July 4, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 109,838

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM!

DONATE TO DIG BOSTON TODAY!

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

Students and poor folks get the shaft during the pandemic! Read on:

FORGET PHASE 4. IN MASS, PHASE 2 IS THE NEW NORMAL FOR RESTAURANTS.

https://digboston.com/forget-phase-4-in-mass-phase-2-is-the-new-normal-for-restaurants/

FEED THE PEOPLE: HELPING COMMUNITIES, HOSPITALITY WORKERS, AND FAMILIES

https://digboston.com/feed-the-people-helping-communities-hospitality-workers-and-families/

EYES ON THE PIES: BOSTON PIZZA WARRIORS SPREAD LOVE, MOZZARELLA

https://digboston.com/eyes-on-the-pies-boston-pizza-warriors-spread-love-mozzarella/

THE STRANGEST DINING ISSUE EVER

https://digboston.com/the-strangest-dining-issue-ever/

RESTAURANT COVERAGE IN MASS IN THE WAKE OF THE TANTRUM GOURMET

https://digboston.com/restaurant-coverage-in-mass-in-the-wake-of-the-tantrum-gourmet/

NIGEL HALL ON THE NEW LETTUCE ALBUM, HIS GO-GO ROOTS, AND THE CURRENT PROTESTS

https://digboston.com/nigel-hall-on-the-new-lettuce-album-his-go-go-roots-and-the-current-protests/

PHOTO RECAP: WHITE NATIONALISTS BACK THE BLUE IN BOSTON

https://digboston.com/photo-recap-white-nationalists-back-the-blue-in-boston/

MEMO REQUIRING SOME STUDENTS TO RETURN TO CAMPUS IN FALL SPARKS OUTCRY

https://digboston.com/memo-requiring-some-students-to-return-to-campus-in-fall-sparks-outcry/

SJC DECISION SAYS IF YOU CAN’T PAY RENT, YOU CAN’T FIGHT FORECLOSURE
https://digboston.com/sjc-decision-says-if-you-cant-pay-rent-you-cant-fight-foreclosure/

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA CELLIST DROPS BOSTON FLICK SUPERCUT AS JULY 4 GIFT TO MASS

https://digboston.com/boston-lyric-opera-cellist-drops-boston-flick-supercut-as-july-4-gift-to-mass/

WHAT ARE WE MISSING? A PANEL ABOUT MEDIA COVERAGE OF POLICE VIOLENCE

https://digboston.com/what-are-we-missing-a-panel-about-media-coverage-of-police-violence/

WHAT, TO BLACK AMERICA, IS THIS 4TH OF JULY?

https://digboston.com/what-to-black-america-is-this-4th-of-july/

Curated Coronavirus Links

 

NPR

Coronavirus FAQs: Is It Safe To Dine Indoors — Or Outdoors?

https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/07/02/886808733/coronavirus-faqs-is-it-safe-to-dine-indoors-or-outdoors

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

Dig Staff means this article was a collaborative effort. Teamwork, as we like to call it.

More from author

Filed Under: COVID, NEWS+OPINIONS, Update Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

Image by Gino Canella

VIDEO: #BLACKLIVESMATTER BOSTON MARCHES TO #SAYHERNAME

MORE PROTEST AND POLICE REFORM HEADLINES FROM ALTERNATIVE OUTLETS ACROSS THE US

MORE PROTEST AND POLICE REFORM HEADLINES FROM ALTERNATIVE OUTLETS ACROSS THE US

Say Her Name Boston

PHOTOS & RECAP: “SAY HER NAME” MARCH FROM NUBIAN SQUARE TO BOSTON COMMON

DigBoston delivery

YOU CAN FINALLY GET THE DIG DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS

CONTEST: PICK THE NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM!

CONTEST: PICK THE NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM!

NOTES FROM THE CORONAVIRUS image

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 7.4.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE