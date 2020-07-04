NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 7.4.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

SJC decision says if you can’t pay rent, you can’t fight foreclosure
July 4, 2020
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 109,838
FORGET PHASE 4. IN MASS, PHASE 2 IS THE NEW NORMAL FOR RESTAURANTS.
https://digboston.com/forget-phase-4-in-mass-phase-2-is-the-new-normal-for-restaurants/
FEED THE PEOPLE: HELPING COMMUNITIES, HOSPITALITY WORKERS, AND FAMILIES
https://digboston.com/feed-the-people-helping-communities-hospitality-workers-and-families/
EYES ON THE PIES: BOSTON PIZZA WARRIORS SPREAD LOVE, MOZZARELLA
https://digboston.com/eyes-on-the-pies-boston-pizza-warriors-spread-love-mozzarella/
THE STRANGEST DINING ISSUE EVER
https://digboston.com/the-strangest-dining-issue-ever/
RESTAURANT COVERAGE IN MASS IN THE WAKE OF THE TANTRUM GOURMET
https://digboston.com/restaurant-coverage-in-mass-in-the-wake-of-the-tantrum-gourmet/
NIGEL HALL ON THE NEW LETTUCE ALBUM, HIS GO-GO ROOTS, AND THE CURRENT PROTESTS
https://digboston.com/nigel-hall-on-the-new-lettuce-album-his-go-go-roots-and-the-current-protests/
PHOTO RECAP: WHITE NATIONALISTS BACK THE BLUE IN BOSTON
https://digboston.com/photo-recap-white-nationalists-back-the-blue-in-boston/
MEMO REQUIRING SOME STUDENTS TO RETURN TO CAMPUS IN FALL SPARKS OUTCRY
https://digboston.com/memo-requiring-some-students-to-return-to-campus-in-fall-sparks-outcry/
SJC DECISION SAYS IF YOU CAN’T PAY RENT, YOU CAN’T FIGHT FORECLOSURE
https://digboston.com/sjc-decision-says-if-you-cant-pay-rent-you-cant-fight-foreclosure/
BOSTON LYRIC OPERA CELLIST DROPS BOSTON FLICK SUPERCUT AS JULY 4 GIFT TO MASS
https://digboston.com/boston-lyric-opera-cellist-drops-boston-flick-supercut-as-july-4-gift-to-mass/
WHAT ARE WE MISSING? A PANEL ABOUT MEDIA COVERAGE OF POLICE VIOLENCE
https://digboston.com/what-are-we-missing-a-panel-about-media-coverage-of-police-violence/
WHAT, TO BLACK AMERICA, IS THIS 4TH OF JULY?
https://digboston.com/what-to-black-america-is-this-4th-of-july/
