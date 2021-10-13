BOSTON ASIAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL AIMS TO EMPOWER

The program will showcase Asian American experiences, in a virtual form

ArtsEmerson has announced the schedule for this year’s Boston Asian American Film Festival. The event will take place online from Oct. 20-24.

BAAFF is a co-production of ArtsEmerson and the Asian American Resource Workshop. This year, the festival will present 10 feature-length films and include filmmaker Q&As as well as five moving-shorts programs.

Feature films that moviegoers can view include: Lisa Mao’s A Tale of Three Chinatowns, centerpiece narrative Waikiki, and the documentary feature Who is Lun*na Menoh? BAFF will also host a Filipino Friday, with three Filipino films available for watching, Wherever We May Be, The Girl Who Left Home, and Lumpia with a Vengeance.

The five shorts program includes Altered Realities, Queer & Here, Matutine: Reawaken, Cathemeral: Reorient, and Vespertine: Revitalize.

Tickets range from $10-$12 for each feature length film or shorts program. Tickets may be reserved 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org. Phone orders and group sales are available by calling the ArtsEmerson Box Office at 617-824-8400 (open Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET – 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from 12:00PM ET – 6:00 PM ET