BOSTON ASIAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL AIMS TO EMPOWER

The program will showcase Asian American experiences, in a virtual form

ArtsEmerson has announced the schedule for this year’s Boston Asian American Film Festival. The event will take place online from Oct. 20-24.

BAAFF is a co-production of ArtsEmerson and the Asian American Resource Workshop. This year, the festival will present 10 feature-length films and include filmmaker Q&As as well as five moving-shorts programs.

Feature films that moviegoers can view include: Lisa Mao’s A Tale of Three Chinatowns, centerpiece narrative Waikiki, and the documentary feature Who is Lun*na Menoh? BAFF will also host a Filipino Friday, with three Filipino films available for watching, Wherever We May Be, The Girl Who Left Home, and Lumpia with a Vengeance.

The five shorts program includes Altered Realities, Queer & Here, Matutine: Reawaken, Cathemeral: Reorient, and Vespertine: Revitalize.

Tickets range from $10-$12 for each feature length film or shorts program. Tickets may be reserved 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org.  Phone orders and group sales are available by calling the ArtsEmerson Box Office at 617-824-8400 (open Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET – 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from 12:00PM ET – 6:00 PM ET

 

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

