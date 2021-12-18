BOSTON WOMEN’S HOLIDAY MARKET AT THE SPEEDWAY

Browse for last minute presents at BWM’s last holiday market of the season!

The Boston Women’s Market is hosting a Makers Holiday Market on Dec. 19 from 12 – 5 p.m. The event will be featuring 25 local small businesses and could be your destination to buy wonderful gifts for family and friends. The vendors are skilled, female entrepreneurs from all over New England. Pick up chocolates, jewelry, baked goods, and more. Masks are required, but no tickets are needed. The market will be held at the Charles River Speedway, at 525 Western Avenue, in Brighton. The Speedway is also the perfect place to pick up a cold beer or ice cream.

This market’s vendors are listed below: