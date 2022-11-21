DIG THIS: SUEDE, AMON AMARTH, DINOSAUR JR/GUIDED BY VOICES, MCLUSKY

TUE 11.22

The London Suede + Manic Street Preachers @ The Orpheum

Some bands just can’t crack the US market like their home, and for whatever reason Suede (billed as The London Suede after I’m assuming lawyers got involved) fall squarely into that unfortunate hole. Suave but not afraid to rock, Brett Anderson and Bernard Butler formed nearly as formidable a vocal and guitar duo as Morrissey/Marr yet failed to make big waves over here. Reformed since 2010, the only originals left are Anderson and bass player Mat Osman and it’s a rare chance to see them again as they’ve not played Boston in 25 years, supporting this year’s release Autofiction. In tow are another ‘big in the UK/not so much here’ band Manic Street Preachers.

One Hamilton Place, Boston, MA. 7:30 pm/ $26 and up. Tickets on sale now

WED 11.23

Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation @ MGM Music Hall

Have you been working out on a rowing machine? If so, Wednesday night is your chance to shine as Viking rockers Amon Amarth morphs the concept of a circle pit into a rowing pit. Joining this insanely stacked bill are England’s best-known death metal band Carcass, US death metal legends Obituary, and deathgrind masters Cattle Decapitation. Pick out your best black band shirt and join the fun.

MGM Music Hall. 2 Lansdowne St, Boston, MA 6:30 pm/All Ages/$36.50 and up. Tickets on sale now

SAT 11.26

Dinosaur Jr. and Guided By Voices with Eugene Mirman @ House of Blues

What do you get when you match a guy who’s written over a thousand guitar solos to a guy who’s written over a thousand songs? An inspired co-headlining tour that took far too long to actually come to life. Dinosaur Jr follows last year’s post-Thanksgiving show w/ Lemonheads by bringing along Guided By Voices, the Bob Pollard-fronted band from the mythical land of Dayton, OH. Expect some high kicks, some loud rock, and strangers turned newly-formed best friends giving you a sweaty and beery hug. Get there early for the dry wit of Newton’s own Eugene Mirman.

House of Blues. 15 Lansdowne St, Boston, MA. 7:00 pm/All Ages/$20+ Tickets on sale now

WED 11.30

Mclusky + Minibeast @ The Sinclair

Celebrating two decades since its release, the scabrous and biting Welsh band Mclusky reform to bring you a potent dose of noise rock. Side benefits include some of the most humorous song titles going (“Lightsabre Cocksucking Blues,” “Without MSG I Am Nothing”) as well as the hand-picked opening slot of Minibeast, featuring Peter Prescott on guitar. Don’t sleep on this one, and if you bruise easily I would recommend balcony viewing.

The Sinclair. 52 Church St, Cambridge, MA. 8:00 pm/18+/$25 Tickets on sale now