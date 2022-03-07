FREE TOURS AT THE NICHOLS HOUSE MUSEUM

Women will be admitted for free on International Women’s Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, the Nichols House Museum will offer tours without charge for women on March 12. Visitors can walk through three floors of period rooms and learn about the history of the Nichols sisters. All other guests will pay regular admission prices. The museum is a townhouse that was home to landscape gardener, suffragist, and pacifist Rose Standish Nichols and her family. The home has its original art and furnishings preserved, offering a glimpse into life on Beacon Hill from the mid-19th to mid-20th century.

The Nichols House Museum’s website offers this description of the historic space:

“In 1885, Dr. Arthur Nichols and his wife Elizabeth purchased an 1804 townhouse attributed to architect Charles Bulfinch. The house was where their three daughters matured into designers, writers, and social activists. In 1930, Rose Standish Nichols (1872-1960) inherited the property and began laying the plans for its establishment as a museum. Soon after her death in 1960, the Nichols House Museum opened to the public. Today, the Museum welcomes virtual and in-person visitors for tours, programs, and special events.

The Nichols House Museum maintains and preserves an original collection that reflects the Nichols family’s cultural values and changing tastes across two generations. Highlights include sculpture by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, Flemish tapestries, Japanese woodblock prints, and Boston furniture. Visitors also encounter day-to-day objects including an 1897 dumbwaiter and a 1936 radio.”