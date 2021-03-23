KIM JANEY TO BE SWORN IN AS 55TH MAYOR OF BOSTON

She will be joined by colleagues and loved ones at the ceremony.

On March 24, Kim Janey will be sworn in at City Hall as the 55th Mayor of Boston. She will be creating history as the first Black and first female Mayor of Boston. Chief Justice Kimberly Budd will administer the oath of office, while Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will preside over the ceremony. Reverend Willie Bodrick, II, Senior Pastor at the Twelfth Baptist Church, will deliver the invocation.

WHEN: 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

WHERE: Third Floor Mezzanine

Boston City Hall

WHO: Mayor Kim Janey

Chief Justice Kimberly Budd

U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley

Reverend Willie Bodrick, II