KIM JANEY TO BE SWORN IN AS 55TH MAYOR OF BOSTON

She will be joined by colleagues and loved ones at the ceremony.
On March 24, Kim Janey will be sworn in at City Hall as the 55th Mayor of Boston. She will be creating history as the first Black and first female Mayor of Boston. Chief Justice Kimberly Budd will administer the oath of office, while Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will preside over the ceremony. Reverend Willie Bodrick, II, Senior Pastor at the Twelfth Baptist Church, will deliver the invocation.
WHEN: 11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
WHERE: Third Floor Mezzanine
Boston City Hall
WHO: Mayor Kim Janey
Chief Justice Kimberly Budd
U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley
Reverend Willie Bodrick, II
The ceremony will be live streamed at boston.gov.