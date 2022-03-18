ARLINGTON JAZZ FESTIVAL ENTERS 11TH YEAR

Making music a part of people’s lives and raising awareness about jazz

The Arlington Jazz Festival aims to increase exposure to jazz and build community, drawing together top performers, local rising ensembles, and student groups. This year, the event will be taking place from April 7-10. Performers include the Jesse Williams Group, El Eco, The Samba Jazz Project, and Morningside Music Studio. According to founder and producing director Dan Fox, Arlington is a town that is rich with culture, and the festival is another way to “galvanize this creative spirit.” Now in its 11th year, the festival started out as a one day event at the Arlington Center for the Arts, and it has grown since then.

Fox commented on why he is thrilled that the festival will be held in person this year:

“I am especially excited about this year’s festival! Somehow we managed to successfully pull off virtual versions of the festival for the past two years but as we all know live music without the energy of a live audience isn’t LIVE music. So it’s going to feel great to reunite all this musical talent with our audiences. With international star Randy Brecker performing this year, we are taking the festival to a new level. Also, this will be our first year with our headlining act in the historic 500 seat Regent Theatre.”

Learn more about the event here.