Inbox: New Beer, Wine & Cocktail Truck On the Greenway

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Dig contributor Samer Khudairi imagined a Boston with a lot more public drinking. Among his thoughts: Meanwhile, outdoor dining remains the norm across Mass, with outfits like Night Shift Brewing adjusting routines to open spots for exterior imbibing; the summer season Owl’s Nest locations along Storrow Drive, in Allston, and on the Esplanade opened in early August. Though many satellite taprooms, such as Trillium’s beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, postponed opening this year, there’s still seemingly more outdoor action than usual (you can still find the Trillium crew at their open-air Landmark Center location in Fenway).

Two years later, these dreams are coming truer. Here’s the latest announcement that has us breaking out our koozies:

The Pine Bar is located inside the Boston Public Market, the indoor, year-round marketplace featuring New England artisans and food entrepreneurs.

The Pine Bar is a full-service bar serving beers, wines, and cocktails made in New England by The Filmark Hospitality team, owners of North End restaurants Ristorante Lucia, Filippo Ristorante, Ducali Pizzeria and Caffé Ducali, and East Boston’s Cunard Tavern.

This week, the Pine Bar at the Boston Public Market will launch a beer garden and truck that is open daily from 12pm – 8pm. The beer garden overlooks the Rose Kennedy Greenway and is located near the Surface Road entrance to the Market.

The custom truck has four beer taps and will also serve a selection of canned wine and beer.

