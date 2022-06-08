Our Ongoing Greater Boston 2022 Pride Link Resource & Event Guide

By now, you’ve probably already been to a couple of Pride events. And things are just getting started.

To help you along, we’ve began to compile information passed to us from various promoters below, along with a few helpful links and other resources. We also have separate interviews and articles about some of these events, but this should be a solid primer.

And yes, there’s still time to add your event. Please just email us the press release at [email protected], and/or you can add it to our popular online event calendar at no cost here.

Road to Rainbows

THE DATE: June 11

THE PLACE: Boston Common

THE DETAILS: “The Road of Rainbows will take place on Saturday, June 11th at the historic Boston Commons. It will mark the 2nd annual running of Boston Theater Company’s LGBTQ+ Road of Rainbows. The 1st of its kind in Massachusetts where gender has no bounds. You be YOU and run for YOU, with love, support, and a team cheering you on! The Road of Rainbows is an inclusive 5K that is as much about running as it is about showing off inner unicorns! ALL genders are welcome! For all LGBTQ+ folks and supporters! BTC is committed to making this event economically inclusive if you cannot afford the subsidized please email [email protected] for a confidential form to receive a discounted or free ticket.”

THE DATE: June 10

THE PLACE: Roadrunner

THE DETAILS: “Celebrate Pride with Gay Bash’d , Boston’s biggest Pride Dance Party featuring a drag + music festival at Roadrunner , New England’s largest indoor general admission venue from The Bowery Presents . GA tickets start at $20 and the event benefits Trans Resistance MA . Hosted by Detox (of Rupaul’s Drag Race) and Queens Cupcakke, Slayyyter and Detox, Gay Bash’d will feature New England’s biggest dance floor, vendor market, superstar lineup and more. Founded in 2018, Gay Bash’d is a queer artist-ran collective, throwing 18+ events that serve Boston’s diverse genderqueer community.

Somerville’s Big Gay Dance Party 2022

THE DATE: June 11

THE PLACE: Union Square Plaza

THE DETAILS: On behalf of the Somerville Arts Council, we wanted to share an upcoming event with our community connections. We welcome you to come and celebrate Pride month in Somerville with a dance party in Union Square Plaza! The 2022 Big Gay Dance Party will take place on Saturday, June 11th, at Union Square Plaza. You can find further event details below. Please consider helping us spread the word! This event is free and open to all LGBTQ+ individuals and allies!

Pride Bar Crawl

THE DATE: June 11

THE PLACE: Various

THE DETAILS: “ Join us as we kick off summer with the spirit of PRIDE and celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community at our annual Official Pride Bar Crawl on Saturday, June 11th from 2PM – 9PM. No crawl is complete without a cover free, f ull access pass to all top rated venues, specialty drinks and food, dancing to the hottest local DJ’s, 100’s of participants, digital bar list, & much much more. So dust off your dancing shoes, grab your brightest Pride colors, and join us for the ultimate celebration of love & acceptance.”

Pride Weekend Festival

THE DATE: June 17-18

THE PLACE: Mosesian Center for the Arts

THE DETAILS: The Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown has announced events for a Pride Weekend festival and other programs, performances, and exhibitions for June and beyond. “We’re thrilled to see more people returning to live events and classes,” said Executive Director Darren Farrington. “Every month, we offer a diverse variety of the best in performing and visual arts that Greater Boston has to offer, and we hope people will take advantage of the easy access to the arts at the Arsenal.”

On June 17-18 , Boston drag and cabaret star Patty Bourrée returns to Mosesian Arts for her Last Pride on Earth . Intergalactic war, famine, and disease may have left Patty as the last queen standing on a now desolate planet, but naturally, she’s taking this as an opportunity to stage a final Pride Parade for a party of one. Journey with Patty and a cast of glamorously bizarre characters (all played by Patty, of course!) to a not-so-distant apocalyptic future in this all live-sung drag cabaret fit for the end of days. June 17 & 18, 8:00 PM.

Also on June 18 , Mosesian Arts proudly partners with the Boston Chapter of Drag Queen Story Hour for Let’s Say Gay: A Community Pride Event . LGBTQ+ role models from both organizations will lead this FREE afternoon of family-oriented visual and performing arts activities that celebrate creativity, inclusivity, and self-expression. The event will feature a fabulous all-ages read-along by the performers of Drag Queen Story Hour, exciting activities including collaborative visual arts projects and acting and movement workshops, and a Pride-themed dance party! Most arts activities will be geared towards 3rd-5th graders, but everyone ages 5 and up is welcome to attend and join the fun! June 18, 12:00 – 4:00 PM.

