NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 6.20.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

The worst 100 days: our timeline of coronavirus in Mass (so far)
Send news tips to [email protected]
June 20, 2020
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 106,936
IT’S SUMMAHTIME!
The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis
Solstice edition! Read on:
PHOTOS & RECAP: BOSTON TRANS RESISTANCE VIGIL AND MARCH DRAWS THOUSANDS
https://digboston.com/photos-recap-boston-trans-resistance-vigil-and-march-draws-thousands/
LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PART 12)
https://digboston.com/lunchtime-comix-covid-19-special-the-new-normal-part-12/
PRIDE CELEBRATES MILESTONE ANNIVERSARY VIRTUALLY DURING MULTIPLE CRISES
https://digboston.com/pride-celebrates-milestone-anniversary-virtually-during-multiple-crises/
PANDEMIC FALLOUT: ARE WE SEEING THE DEATH OF THE LIVE MUSIC CLUB?
https://digboston.com/pandemic-fallout-are-we-seeing-the-death-of-the-live-music-club/
PHOTOS & RECAP: WHITE COATS RALLY FOR BLACK LIVES IN BACK BAY
https://digboston.com/photos-recap-white-coats-rally-for-black-lives-in-back-bay/
TIME TO LAUGH ONLINE: COMEDIANS ARE FINALLY, VIRTUALLY BACK ON STAGE
https://digboston.com/time-to-laugh-online-comedians-are-finally-virtually-back-on-stage/
HERE’S WHAT MUSICIANS HAVE TOLD US ABOUT STREAMING SHOWS THESE PAST FEW MONTHS
https://digboston.com/heres-what-musicians-have-told-us-about-streaming-shows-these-past-few-months/
REOPENING NOTES: BEER, BBQ & SMARTPHONE ORDERING AT DORCHESTER BREWING
https://digboston.com/reopening-notes-beer-bbq-smartphone-ordering-at-dorchester-brewing/
PHOTOS & RECAP: DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR VICTIMS OF POLICE VIOLENCE IN BOSTON
https://digboston.com/photos-recap-demanding-justice-for-victims-of-police-violence-in-boston/
THE WORST 100 DAYS: OUR TIMELINE OF CORONAVIRUS IN MASS (SO FAR)
https://digboston.com/the-worst-100-days-our-timeline-of-coronavirus-in-mass-so-far/
DEAR READER: THE DIG IS BACK IN PRINT AND IN STREET BOXES THIS WEEK
https://digboston.com/dear-reader-the-dig-is-back-in-print-and-in-street-boxes-this-week/
IN SOME COMMUNITIES, THE SOCIAL BARRIERS TO ACCEPTING AID ARE REAL
https://digboston.com/social-and-mental-barriers-to-accepting-aid/
PHOTOS & RECAP: BADGELICKERS STAGE PRO-COP, ANTI-BLM RALLY IN WEST ROX
https://digboston.com/photos-recap-badgelickers-stage-pro-cop-anti-blm-rally-in-west-rox/
WHAT WOULD YOU DO? BAD RABBITS DROP VIDEO AND SHIRT TO BENEFIT NAACP.
https://digboston.com/what-would-you-do-bad-rabbits-drop-video-and-shirt-to-benefit-naacp/
MARKET ORIENTATION, TV NEWS, AND THE AMPLIFICATION OF VIOLENCE
https://digboston.com/market-orientation-tv-news-and-the-amplification-of-violence/
RESETTLED REFUGEES FROM BHUTAN HELP COMBAT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19
https://digboston.com/resettled-refugees-from-bhutan-help-combat-the-spread-of-covid-19/
BRIDGING THE CHASM BETWEEN LAW ENFORCEMENT AND JUSTICE
https://digboston.com/bridging-the-chasm-between-law-enforcement-and-justice/
PARENTS, PAUSE!: TALKING RACE WITH WHITE AND NON-BLACK CHILDREN
https://digboston.com/parents-pause-talking-race-with-white-and-non-black-children/
COVID-19 STREAMS: FEELIN’ THE BLUES, ALBUM FOR A CAUSE, AND A FOLK MUSIC FAMILY
https://digboston.com/covid-19-streams-feelin-the-blues-album-for-a-cause-and-a-folk-music-family/
PHOTOS & RECAP: “FUNK THE POLICE” JUNETEENTH EDITION AT FRANKLIN PARK
https://digboston.com/photos-recap-funk-the-police-juneteenth-edition-at-franklin-park/
WHY MASSACHUSETTS COPS AREN’T FEATURED IN THE USA TODAY MISCONDUCT DATABASE
https://digboston.com/why-massachusetts-cops-arent-featured-in-the-usa-today-misconduct-database/
Curated Coronavirus Links
The Hill
Young people drive new coronavirus spikes
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/503669-young-people-drive-new-coronavirus-spikes
Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.
GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/